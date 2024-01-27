Syariah Courts in Brunei Darussalam Report Increase in Khalwat Cases

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The Syariah Courts in Brunei Darussalam recorded a total of 870 cases under the Syariah Criminal Penal Code Order 2013 in the year 2023. This figure was released as part of the annual statistics by the courts.

According to Radio Television Brunei, there were 432 cases of khalwat (close proximity) committed by Muslims under Section 196 (1), marking a 36 percent increase compared to 2022. Additionally, there were 25 cases under Section 196 (2), involving khalwat committed by non-Muslims with Muslims. Furthermore, the statistics revealed two cases of attempted adultery for muhsan (married individuals) and 20 cases for ghairu muhsan (unmarried individuals). The total number of cases involving whipping increased by 82 percent from the previous year, with 16 cases recorded over the last four years.