​Even though throughout 2020 Brunei Darussalam was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Syariah Court employees were still able to continue their respective jobs and duties according to the guidelines stipulated and it did not affect the services and public dealings with the Syariah Court. Speaking at the Syariah Court Annual Gathering 2021 yesterday morning, Yang Amat Arif Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Awang Haji Salim bin Awang Haji Besar, Chief Syar’ie Judge, said the response to the efforts carried out by the Syariah Court management in solemnisation or marriage matters is encouraging as the majority are of the view that it was easier and saved on their respective costs especially during the pandemic that has affected their income and economy.

The Chief Syar’ie Judge said that in this regard, by providing facilities to the couples needing it and wish to be solemnised or married in a truly moderate manner, the Syariah Court marriage management is urged to consider the applications of certain couples to be solemnised at the Syariah Court Office according to the appropriate procedures and regulations for the purpose. In Islam, family life is to establish obligations and responsibilities especially in the form of nafkah or alimony and hadhanah which is child custody. In matters of nafkah, the responsibility is on the husband to his wife or a father to his child. The Syariah Court in this matter has the power to issue an order in matters of nafkah when it is required by the Syariah Court, either after the couple has divorced or not. When the court has issued the order on the nafkah, either the nafkah for the wife or former wife or even the nafkah for the child, the party ordered to do so is obligated to adhere to and carry out the responsibility as ordered. Failure to do so, will result in legal action being taken.

The management of the Syariah Court has introduced a directive for every case’s hearing to be resolved not more than 180 days aimed at avoiding long delays in a case, which can sometimes affect justice especially towards witness statements linked to the case, either it has been forgotten or difficulties in giving the statement arise, of which will certainly jeopardise the prosecution of the case or the party demanding restitution.

The function ran concurrently with the presentation of tokens of appreciation to the officers and staff of the Syariah Court who have transferred as well as the presentation of service appreciation awards to the Syariah Court staff who have provided excellent service throughout 2020 and presentation of a special award to Dayangku Nurqistina Binti Pengiran Hasanan from Wedding Loka who voluntarily provided the wedding dais set free-of-charge at the Brunei Muara District Syariah Court Office for the solemnisation ceremonies of members of the public held at the Syariah Court during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Radio Television Brunei