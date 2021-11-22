Global ERM software market-leader Sword GRC secures RiskTech100® 2022 ‘Rising Star’ accolade.

Chartis Risk Tech 100 2022 Rising Star Award

MAIDENHEAD, England, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sword GRC, a provider of specialist risk, compliance and governance software and services is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Chartis Research as a ‘Rising Star’ in its 2022 RiskTech100® Awards, a unique benchmark ranking the top 100 players in the global risk technology space.

The ‘Rising Star’ award highlights up-and-coming risk management software vendors that are, in the opinion of Chartis Research analysts, the companies to watch. Sword GRC’s best-in-class ERM solutions put risk, governance and compliance management at the heart of strategic and operational decision-making, enabling its customers within core global markets of infrastructure, energy, aerospace and defense, construction and government to achieve both project and longer-term strategic business objectives.

“We’re exceptionally pleased to feature in the RiskTech100® by Chartis Research, a leading provider of independent research and analysis on the global market for risk technology,” said Keith Ricketts, VP of Marketing at Sword GRC. “With a multi-million-dollar investment in leveraging digital technologies that enable world-class organizations to make better, risk-based decisions that optimize business performance, provide greater resilience and agility, Sword GRC is very much on the ascendant, meeting the diverse needs and challenges of our customers and keeping them ahead of the GRC curve within their respective industries.”

Commenting on the award win, Sid Dash, Research Director at Chartis Research, said: “Sword GRC’s RiskTech100® award reflects its innovation and customer focus, and the contribution that its risk management solutions make in driving and supporting enterprises’ performance and best practices.”

About Sword GRC

Sword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.

With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a versatile range of solutions that support better business decisions through a single view of risk to support enterprise-wide risk-based compliance. The Sword GRC product set covers Risk, Audit, Compliance, Policy Management and Incident Management

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis’ goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

For more information, please visit: Chartis Research

