The Workforce Study, KTK 2022 aims to collect the latest information on the size, structure, distribution and characteristics of the workforce, employment, unemployment and other population economic characteristics that will be used to assist planning, research, policy preparation and workforce management.

The matter was stated by the Permanent Secretary for Fiscal one at Ministry of Finance and Economy at the swearing-in ceremony for KTK Officers 2022. Dayang Hajah Norliah binti Haji Kula said the results from the KTK will help in planning, research and policy preparations as well as fact-based workforce management for the national socioeconomic planning needs as well as the use of the private sector, academics, researchers, students and the public.

At the ceremony, 74 research officers took the oath. KTK 2022 is conducted by the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, Ministry of Finance and Economy from 14th November to 11th December 2022. The study involves 3,200 selected families nationwide.

Source: Radio Television Brunei