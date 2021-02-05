Rizqi which means sustenance, income or livelihood is among Allah Subahanahu Wata’ala’s secret gifts. No one knows how much rizqi is given by Allah Subahanahu Wata’ala. However, every being on this Earth is guaranteed with some form of rizqi or sustenance by Allah. The Friday sermon titled, ‘Rizqi Is Allah’s Secret’ also highlighted that each person’s is determined by Allah Subahanahu Wata’ala when the child is in the mother’s womb. Allah Subahanahu Wata’ala sends Malaikat or the Angel to write four things which are life partner, rizqi, age and happiness or misfortune.

The prayer leader said when talking about daily sustenance, many people think it only means a job or livelihood, wealth or money. The Imam or prayer leader said Allah’s blessings are abundant and in many forms as well as differ among people. Health is rizqi because one can live happily with good health even when there is not much money. The blessings of family happiness, children, shelter and surrounded by good people are also rizqi. Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala enriches or empowers people with different types of sustenance, but sometimes people do not understand it. This is because many people assume rizqi is only money or material wealth. The rizqi given by Allah is abundant and wide-scoped. Seek rizqi from Allah the Mighty Creator, avoid all Allah’s prohibitions and rizqi will come.

Source: Radio Television Brunei