​The Maritime and Ports Authority of Brunei Darussalam reminds seafarers that survey works on water quality and sediment flux are currently ongoing at waters on the west side of Pulau Muara Besar until the 31st of December 2020. The works are carried out by DHI Water & Environment Sendiri Berhad. It will cause restrictions on safety.

Among the works involved are the collection of water samples using horizontal water sampler, and sediment flux transect recording using vessel mounted Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler. The survey area will be demarcated with a flag and seafarers are required to reduce their vessel speed when approaching the affected area. The sound of a horn will be activated when vessels approach the research boat.

Mariners especially local fishermen are required to keep a distance of approximately 20 metres from the zone of activities and the equipment. Vessel owners and captains as well as those responsible on board should comply with the notice. Failure to do so, shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 10 thousand dollars or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years or both. DHI Water & Environment Sendirian Berhad will constantly monitor the course of operations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei