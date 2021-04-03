Awang Haji Sulaiman bin Ibrahim and Dayang Masitoh binti Sukyad, emerged champions in the Murattal Surah Yasin and Al-Mulk Reading Competition in conjunction with the Isra’ Mi’raj Celebration for Takmir Mosque Committee Members and Muslimah Group for 50 years old and Above. The prize presentation ceremony was held yesterday afternoon at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleh Mosque in Kampong Rimba.

Prizes were handed over by Awang Haji Amir Hisham bin Haji Masri, Acting Director of Mosque Affairs. 32 participants competed in the competition which was divided into two categories, namely the men’s category and women’s category. The competition, among others, aimed to answer the call of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam to make the mosque as Congregational Friendly, as well as to find talented participants to represent such competitions either at the district or national levels.

Source: Radio Television Brunei