Awang Abdul Wafiy bin Haji Kadirosman from Kampung Penapar Mosque emerged champion in the Memorising Competition of Surah as Sajdah. The competition which was conducted by Member of Kampung Penanjong Mosque Takmir Committee with the cooperation of Tutong District Mosque Affairs Office was held at the Kampung Penanjong Mosque in the Tutong District.

Prizes were presented by Awang Haji Masri bin Haji Mohammad, Tutong District Mosque Affairs Officer. The competition was participated by 9 mosque officers of the Tutong District. First and second runner up were won by Awang Abdul Hafiy bin Yahya from Pengiran Haji Mohammed Alam Mosque in Kampung Sengkarai and Awang Abdul Wafi bin Haji Awang from Kampung Lamunin Mosque respectively. Earlier was held a Book Endowment Presentation of ” Menuju Redha Allah’ by Datin Hajah Misnah binti Haji Daud, the Amal Jariah Head Group to representatives from mosques in Brunei Muara District, Belait District, Tutong District and Temburong District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei