Representing Brunei Darussalam to the 26th Session of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP 26 held in Glasgow, United Kingdom last night was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Engineer Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development as the Co-Chair of the Brunei Darussalam National Council on Climate Change.

In conjunction with COP 26 Energy Day, Brunei Darussalam joined more than 70 other countries and organisations in supporting the ‘The Global Coal to Clean Power Transition Statement’. Through the Statement, Brunei Darussalam acknowledges that coal power generation is the single biggest cause of global temperature increase and recognises the urgent need for an accelerated energy transition.

Source: Radio Television Brunei