Doa or supplication, trust and focus are the keys to the success of the ‘Grab Dobi’ enterprise in continuing to survive in the field of entrepreneurship. To run a business is not an easy thing to do without a lot of effort, patience and enthusiasm.

‘Grab Dobi’ began operating when the demand for laundry services started to increase and as the trend of such services was just growing in the country and giving consumers the option to manage housework more systematically and in a time saving manner.

Meanwhile, the Head of Operations of Grab Dobi advised youths in the country to bravely venture into the field of entrepreneurship to generate the country’s economy and also for themselves.

Source: Radio Television Brunei