Brunei Darussalam has entered the New Year 2022 in a peace and prosperous situation, a special gift from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala towards the country. The Year 2021 was a challenging Year for the country as the nation was hit by the second wave of the coronavirus. However, as a faithful Muslim, it is obligatory to see it as a wisdom. Yesterday’s Friday Sermon titled, Supplicate for the Protection of Allah Subhanahu Wataala’ explained that if Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala brings trials and tribulations in the form of outbreak, diseases and others, therefore, such tests and tribulations are not a tyranny, whereas it is a lesson or Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala’s ways to increase one’s rewards if a person remains patience accepting the trials and tribulations.

In the Friday Sermon, the Prayer Leader said that in order to face the trials and tribulations, we must work hard as well as think ways and different approaches to overcome the matters. As stated in Al-Quran and hadith, among the effort for prevention, aside from medical is by reading the Doa or supplication. Rasulullah Sallallahu Alaihi Wassalam in a hadith advised the ummah to always ask and seek protection from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. Supplication must always be done at all times and situations, whether we are in a good or difficult situation, moreover during the current situation where the country is facing the COVID-19 outbreak. Supplication is the most powerful and effective weapon to mankind.

Source: Radio Television Brunei