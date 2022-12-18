​In order to further enhance the socioeconomics of the community as desired in Wawasan Brunei 2035, Sungai Teraban Consultative Council in collaboration with KB Bull Brothers, organised the Sungai Teraban Food and Sales Festival 2022, 18th December morning.

The festival was officiated by Awang Muhammad Yassin Bin Ahmed, Acting Belait District Officer. The festival among others aimed to give opportunity to small entrepreneurs to generate economy and promote Kampung Sungai Teraban. Also held was an Effective Clinic Class by the Kampung Sungai Teraban Mosque Takmir Committee and Emergency Relief Demonstration by the Brunei Red Crescent Society.

Source: Radio Television Brunei