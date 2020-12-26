The National Road Safety Council, MKKJR held the Sunat Hajat Prayer, Mass Fardhu Asar Prayer and Reading of Ratib Al-Attas yesterday afternoon at the Brunei International Airport Surau.

The ceremony was held to seek blessings from Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala so that Brunei Darussalam is protected from disaster and disease specifically the COVID-19 pandemic, and safety for all road users. Among those present was Dato Seri Paduka Architect Awang Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs as Deputy Chairman of the MKKJR. The ceremony commenced with the Mass Fardhu Asar prayer, followed by the Sunat Hajat prayer and reading of Ratib-Al-Attas.

Such a ceremony is one of the MKKJR's continuous efforts to seek blessings for all of its efforts and planning towards improving road safety for everyone's well-being. All road users are urged to supplicate before every journey, and be vigilant while on the road and practise prudent driving.

Source: Radio Television Brunei