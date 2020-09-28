​Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, yesterday morning held a Mass Sunat Hajat Prayer specifically for Tuition Class Students under the Education Intervention Programme, PIP, Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah for Tutong District and Belait District who will sit for the public examination at the end of this year. The ceremony took place at the Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam Mosque, Kampung Sengkarai, Tutong.

Present was Awang Ajman bin Haji Meludin, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Vision, Finance and Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s Office as a Member of the Foundation Assistance Review Committee. The ceremony began with a Mass Sunat Hajat Prayer followed by the reading of Surah Yaasin and Doa Kesyukuran. Also present was Doctor Dayang Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak, Permanent Secretary for Planning, Land Use and Environment at the Ministry of Development as the Acting Managing Director of Yayasan.

A total of 3 Hundred 25 PIP Tuition Class students will sit for the public examination this year. 207 of them will sit for the Primary School Assessment Examination, PSR; 60 students will sit for the BC GCE ‘O’ Level Examination; while 58 students will sit for the Religious Primary Schools Certificate Examination. Some students share their preparations which have already been conducted before sitting for the exam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei