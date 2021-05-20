In an effort to seek protection and safety for the Palestinian residents, the Ministry of Religious Affairs will held a Sunat Hajat Prayer and the reading of Doa Qunut Nazilah on Monday, 24th of May 2021 at the Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah at 5:30 in the afternoon.

Sunat Hajat prayers and the reading of Qunut Nazilah will also be held at all mosques, suraus and religious halls throughout the country.

The function includes, Mass Fardhu Maghrib prayer; Sunat Hajat Prayer; the reading of Surah Yassin and Special Doa as well as Mass Fardhu Isya Prayer.

Meanwhile, in together controlling and curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country, the congregants and guests are advised to adhere to the guidelines registering using the ‘BruHealth’ application to get the Green and Yellow codes and encouraged to wear face mask. Only individuals with green and yellow codes are allowed to attend the event. While individuals with symptoms of fever, cough, cold, respiratory problems and so on are not allowed to attend.

Source: Radio Television Brunei