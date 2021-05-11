Mukun Selendang Sutera Brunei Cultural Club in collaboration with the Belait District Chinese Association and the Belait District Asy Syuhada Dikir Group, late yesterday afternoon, held a 'Sumbangan Kasih' aid project in Ramadhan in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya celebration.

The 5th project selected 6 families to receive donations in the form of basic food items, hampers, drinks and Raya envelopes. The donations were presented by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Abdul Hamid bin Haji Mumin, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei