Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA also organise an Open Day that is ongoing until today, the 25th of February at UNISSA’s Auditorium.

The Open Day aims to give the public an insight on the institution’s facilities and programmes offered, including new programmes by the Faculty of Agriculture and Faculty of Islamic Technology.

Meanwhile, a Charity Bazaar dubbed ‘Sedekah Week 2 point 0′ is also taking place at the university’s gymnasium starting yesterday. The 4-day event is organised by the Shariah and Law Students’ Society, UNISSA, where 30 sales booths are provided for UNISSA and local entrepreneurs. The bazaar is open to the public from 9 in the morning to 5:30 in the afternoon.

