Subsidies to GOCCs hit P33B in July

Subsidies provided to government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) increased by 9 percent in July, data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed. Data from BTr's latest cash operations report on Saturday showed that subsidies to GOCCs during the month amounted to PHP33.23 billion, up from PHP30.32 billion in July last year. It was also higher by 27 percent than the PHP26.05 billion subsidies given to GOCCs in June this year. The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) received the biggest budgetary support amounting to PHP22.6 billion. It was followed by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) with subsidies amounting to PHP3.9 billion, the National Housing Authority (NHA) with PHP3.3 billion, and the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) with PHP1.2 billion. From January to July this year, the national government's subsidies to GOCCs reached PHP96.9 billion. PhilHealth received the biggest subsidy amounting to PHP37.6 billion. It was followed by NIA with PHP25.7 billion, Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PHP5.0 billion), National Food Authority (PHP4.7 billion), NHA (PHP4.5 billion), and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (PHP2.9 billion). Other top recipients include PFDA (PHP2.4 billion), Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PHP1.9 billion), Philippine Heart Center (PHP1.2 billion), and Philippine Children's Medical Center (PHP1.0 billion).

Source: Philippines News Agency