By providing innovative learning and teaching by integrating e-technology, the University Brunei Darussalam is committed towards ensuring that learning objectives are achieved, despite the global health crisis. Datin Doctor Dayang Hajah Anita Binurul Zahrina binti Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Wijaya Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Aziz, Vice Chancellor Of Universiti Brunei Darussalam stated the matter during the Orientation Week for the August 2020/2021 Intake which for the first time is held online. This year, 1078 local students and 74 international students are enrolled including 35 doctor of Philosophy students, 222 Master’s degree students; 644 bachelor degree students and 177 Unibridge students.

Datin Doctor Dayang Hajah Anita Binurul Zahrina binti Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Wijaya Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Aziz in her welcoming speech via virtual video said UBD is committed to provide the best teaching and learning experience for the students. However, the students are urged to develop their academics and professionalism to ensure physical, social and spiritual development throughout their studies in university.

This year’s UBD orientation week is held for 4 days until this Thursday, the 30th of July. During the period, the students can access important information on their studies at UBD such as briefings on GenNEXT programmes, Brunei Government Scholarships, Module Registration, Examinations and Faculties through CANVAS.

Source: Radio Television Brunei