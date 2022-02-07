Enrolment for Sanah or Year 5 students at Arabic Schools nationwide for the new school term was held simultaneously on 5th February via online. This year there are 749 Year 5 students.

Meanwhile, the online Ta’aruf or Orientation Week will be held on the 7th and 8th of February. Activities that have been lined up include introduction to the school’s culture and Arabic Language, briefings as well as the reading of Sayyidul Istighfar and Doa to Seek Protection from COVID-19. Arabic schools are significant in the government’s efforts to produce knowledgeable people specifically in religion, and the institution also plays a role in strengthening internalisation of Islamic way of life in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei