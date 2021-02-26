​Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD, the nation’s largest banking institution, was once again named the Strongest Bank in Brunei by Balance Sheet by The Asian Banker, TAB.

For Asia-Pacific’s Top 500 Strongest Banks by Balance Sheet, BIBD rose 48 spots and remained the only Bruneian bank featured in the Top 500 for the third consecutive year. The ranking is based on a very detailed and transparent scorecard that ranks commercial banks on six areas of balance sheet financial performance.

According to Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy in his capacity as Chairman of BIBD Board of Directors, the recognition is an honour, and is a great matter of pride for the Bank as it reflects the country’s industrious and resilient banking landscape, despite the challenges of the past year. While, Mubashar Khokhar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIBD said that BIBD’s commitment has always been to ensure that the needs of customers were well served, assets protected and interests aligned.

Source: Radio Television Brunei