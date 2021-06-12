Speakers and Da’ie must take an active role in dakwah to curb social issues among Muslims through specific methods. Hence, dakwah works must be perpetuated with a sense of responsibility, inline with the development of the Industrial Revolution 4.0. This was highlighted by Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs at the launching of the Strengthening Da’wah Workshop yesterday morning at the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB.

According to the Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, speakers and da’ie are also required to think more creatively to benefit from technology which contains various information and data that can be used to strengthen dakwah.

Doctor Mikdar Rusdi, Dean of the Faculty of Usuluddin at KUPU SB in a presentation titled ‘Da’wah Concept and Media in Islam’ explained on several matters including understanding the objective of da’wah and the approaches used to deliver da’wah.

Meanwhile in another presentation titled ‘Psychology of Da’wah: Effective Communication Aspect according to Al-Quran’ by Associate Professor Doctor Mohd. Zahiri bin Awang Mat from the Faculty of Education, KUPU SB focused on delivery of da’wah focusing on strengthening ties, being pious towards Allah and understanding religious knowledge. The 5-day workshop is organised by KUPU SB through the Faculty of Usuluddin and the Islamic Da’wah Centre.

