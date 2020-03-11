The Legislative Council session then opened the motion of vote of thanks for deliberation by the Members of the Legislative Council. In a motion of vote of thanks for His Majesty’s titah, in relation to achieve the nation’s aspiration, Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Hasrin Bin Dato Paduka Awang Haji Sabtu stressed to not to neglect the enforcement of the existing laws and regulations. According to Yang Berhormat, this is due to the purpose of the laws and regulations, which is to maintain and establish peace and tranquillity in the society.

Yang Berhormat Pehin said, this matter should always be highlighted as well as further intensified and strengthen as to avoid from any leakage to happen in implementing the laws and regulations in line with His Majesty’s titah in conjunction with the 26th Public Service Day celebration 2019. His Majesty in a titah among other matters says that if the Civil Service is weak in carrying out justice, the interests of the people will certainly be affected. That is why laws are made to be implemented. It is useless to talk about laws when crimes and the violation of the laws continue unheeded and are not being treated positively

In relation to the effective measures towards enhancing employment opportunities and in tackling the unemployment issue, Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Putera Maharaja Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Ghani Bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Dewa Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Rahim proposed a more practical approach to be implemented in order to attract the job seekers specifically youth to continue being interested in their field of work such as by providing them with a more attractive incentive specifically in a more appropriate and attractive Service Scheme including higher wages or salaries. Yang Berhormat Pehin said, His Majesty reminds all government sectors and civil servants to work with integrity, trust and transparency as well as to continue upholding the Malay Islamic Monarchy as a platform for thinking and action for the benefit of the nation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei