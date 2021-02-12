As a way to help local micro and small enterprises, including the participants of Aftercare Peers Programme under the Brunei Reintegration Centre’s Sinar Harapan or Ray of Hope project, the Riza Group and Airport Mall together with the centre are holding the Entrepreneurship Programme called ‘Street Food Fest’. The 3-day sale programme was launched at the Airport Mall in Berakas yesterday afternoon.

The event was officiated by Pengiran Haris bin Pengiran Haji Duraman, Chairman of the BIMP EAGA Business Council and Riza Group. Among other things, the programme aims to encourage youths and Sinar Harapan Project participants to be more active in entrepreneurship and at the same time enhance the country’s socio-economic activities. The sale that takes place from four in the afternoon until 10 in the evening is a contribution by various sectors, especially the private sector in together helping needy parties to become successful entrepreneurs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei