Streamlining The Country’s Haj Pilgrims



Jeddah: A detailed work plan throughout their stay in the Holy Land was discussed by the Brunei Darussalam Haj Management Office, Administration and Medical during a visit to the Office of the Consul General of Brunei Darussalam in Jeddah. The visit reflects the continued commitment to strengthening cooperation and streamlining the affairs of Haj pilgrims for this year’s Haj season.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the visit was led by Pengiran Haji Haslin bin Pengiran Haji Ali, Head of the Brunei Darussalam Haj Management Office. At the meeting, the delegation also provided the latest information regarding the country’s Haj pilgrims. Doctor Awang Haji Aziman bin Pehin Orang Kaya Maharaja Kerna Dato Paduka Seri Haji Yaakub, Head of Haj Medical Management Office, also informed of the latest developments regarding preparations of the Haj Medical Group who will be on duty to look after the health and well-being of the pilgrims.

