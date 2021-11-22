20 groups of students aged 17 to 19 years old from 10 Asian countries including Brunei Darussalam participated in the Step 2021 Environmental Camp. Organized by the Temasek Foundation and the National University of Singapore, the camp aims to encourage environmental care among Asian youths.

5 students represented Brunei Darussalam in the virtual camp. During the camp, the students won second place for the Environment Poster Award, third place for the Environment Paper Award and third place for the Environment Presentation Award. Apart from creating posters and research essay titled “Peatlands: A Dying Gem”, they also teamed up with students of NUS High School, Singapore for the presentation of ‘The Black Gold of the Forest’ project on the conservation of mangrove species in both countries.

Source: Radio Television Brunei