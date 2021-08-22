The Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications would like to inform on the status of several major services, namely Application for Renewal of Vehicle and Driving Licenses Through Talian Darussalam 123, Registration of New Vehicles; Foreign Registered Vehicle Pass Sticker; Digital Office Methods and How to Ensure the Delivery of Letters and Parcels and Submit Complaints About Delayed Goods.

Talian Darussalam 123 has received numerous calls since the counter closed on the 9th of August 2021. One of the highest number of calls received at present is about Land Transport Department, LTD services, especially those related to renewal of vehicle and driving licenses. In this case, the additional alternative numbers that can be contacted for any queries or problems related to LTD services including renewal of Driving License or Vehicle License are 245 1980, 245 1982 and 245 1984 during working hours. The LTD is also concerned about the application to renew Vehicle and Driving Licenses among senior citizens who may face difficulties in applying online. In this regard, senior citizens are welcome to make calls or send WhatsApps to Talian Darussalam 123 to provide all the necessary information.

Vehicle inspections for Vehicle License renewals, 12 Vehicle Inspection Stations are still open with a fee of $5.00 for each inspection. The complete list can be found on LTD’s official website, ‘www.jpd.gov.bn’.

For driving licenses or vehicle licenses that have expired and have not been renewed, LTD has discussed with the Royal Brunei Police Force for the easing of regulations on any Driving and Vehicle Licenses that have expired as of 1st August 2021. For more inquiries, LTD provides FAQ or “Frequently Asked Questions” for the public’s information on LTD’s official website.

For the registration of new vehicles, starting Monday, 23rd of August 2021, the new vehicle registration service will be re-implemented through a procedure agreed upon between LTD and the Brunei Automobile Traders Association, BATA. Registration of new vehicles will use ‘running numbers’ beforehand to reduce customer or public interactions.

For Foreign Registered Vehicle Pass Stickers, the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunication through LTD has enforced the use of Foreign Registered Vehicle Pass Stickers on 1st of October 2020 for the purpose of identifying foreign registered vehicles.

To ensure the delivery of letters and parcels and to submit complaints about the delayed arrival of goods, the public who use mail and parcel delivery services in the country, should use the correct and complete addresses to enable a more efficient and effective delivery.

For any complaints contact the Customer Service Centre at 238 0481 or Whatsapp 871 1002 during office hours or email ‘cscpost@post.gov.bn’ by providing details including the address of the area under complain.

