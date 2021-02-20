The high spirits of the participants of the integrated rehearsals for the 37th National Day Celebration reflect the patriotism instilled in each community to the Monarch, nation and country. All staff and participants are working hard to ensure that every plan for this year’s National Day Celebration’s General Assembly runs smoothly and perfectly. Regardless of age and race, all levels of the community are excited in enlivening the celebration. RTB’s crew took a closer look at the participation of various walks of life who will take part in the march past during the historical celebration.

More than two thousand seven hundred participants comprising 121 groups will take part in the march past which is divided into 8 groups namely the March Past Head Group, National Security, the Bestari Community, Public and Private Sectors, Public Movement, Education Sector, Bicycle Parade and COVID-19 Frontliners.

Among the group that will take part in the event is the Royal Brunei Armed Forces Veterans Association. 20 participants from the association will also take part in the march past as a physical expression in fulfilling their responsibilities to the country.

The March Past will also witness the participation of associations from neighbouring countries namely Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of the Philippines and Thailand. They shared their excitement in celebrating the 37th National Day Celebration.

Also participating in this year’s National Day Grand Assembly are students from Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Primary School. Wearing the Awang Budiman Sea Games mascot outfit, their faces clearly reflects their joy in making the celebration a success.

Just like the adult participants, as the young generation that are vital assets in building the nation’s future, children are also a part of the human resources who needs training, guidance and skills.

The Cycling Group also showed high levels of Patriotism. The involvement of the 37 participants will surely strengthen commitment in developing the nation’s capability.

The involvement of various communities at this Tuesday’s celebration, will surely portray their commitment to together making the grand assembly a success.

Source: Radio Television Brunei