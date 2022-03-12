In light of the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Brunei Religious Education Examination Board has made the decision to cancel the oral examination for the Religious Primary School Certificate Examination, SSSRU for 1442 Hijrah/2021.

In this regard, marks for the said examination will use the School Assessed Marks for candidates who are registered at religious schools. The method will also be utilised for candidates who are not able to attend written exams for general examinations under the purview of the Ministry of Religious Affairs due to being COVID-19 positive, undergoing quarantine order, or receive self-isolation notice and sick leave certificate is given.

Source: Radio Television Brunei