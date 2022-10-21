SSSRU Examination Certificates Presentation

​Religious schools in Brunei Darussalam have contributed the stability of religious life in the country effectively. The Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the matter at the Primary 6 Religious Schools Certificate Presentation Ceremony for the Jerudong International Religious School.

Pengiran Datin Shazainah binti Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Shariffuddin also said that the close cooperation between teachers and students’ parents or guardians throughout their study at the Religious School, as well as during examinations has created a special relationship.

Some 60 pupils who have achieved pass in the Primary 6 Religious Schools examinations received their respective certificates with the School Achievement Percentage for Jerudong International Religious School is 98.3 percent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei