SSS to collect P3M from 7 delinquent employers in Albay

The Social Security System (SSS)-Luzon Bicol division is expecting PHP3 million established collectibles after visiting seven delinquent employers who do not remit employees' contributions in Tabaco City. The seven visited establishments on Tuesday are engaged in the following businesses: food, canteen, parlor, internet, hardware and medical. In a press conference, SSS-Luzon vice president for Bicol Elenita Samblero said the delinquent employers are part of the Relief Afforded to Challenged Employers (RACE) campaign and have PHP3 million worth of contributions of 189 employees. The RACE program reminds employers of their legal responsibility to their workers and avoid penalties under Republic Act 11199 or the Social Security Act of 2018. "This is the 9th RACE we conducted in the Bicol region. On Thursday, our team will be in Daet town in Camarines Norte, and next week will be in Masbate. We want to instill awareness in employers and employees. We want them to clean up their records. Cleaning up, it includes payments and penalties that affect the employees. This is also our strategy to intensify our collections," Samblero said. She said they want to protect the welfare of future retirees by improving the coverage collection from their members. "It is important that the employers know that we don't have any other intention but to help. We have programs that they can take advantage of that we find very beneficial on their part," she said. Samblero said SSS collected PHP8.8 million from 149 delinquent employers at the onset of the RACE campaign last January. "We want to inform our employers and employees that we are serious about what we are doing. We don't have the intention to shame our employers, instead, we want to invite them to various SSS programs," she said. Among the 149 employers, 28 have fully paid their obligations, 49 availed of the partial or installment option, 49 were for re-assessment, eight were referred to the legal department, eight were filed with cases in court and seven were issued with demand letters. Samblero said they are following guidelines in selecting business establishments subject to RACE. "Hindi kami selective, ito may kilala... pantay pantay ang treatment. Hindi kami namimili kung gaano man siya kaliit na establishment (We are not selective, this one knows someone. We treat all of them equally, We don't select how small or big the establishment is)," she said. Awlyn Ray Mapa, SSS-Tabaco branch account monitoring service head, said the seven latest establishments were selected for the RACE program based on their non-remittance (3), non-registration of employees (2) and non-production of records (2). "Under the jurisdiction of the SSS-Tabaco branch, almost 89 percent of business belongs to the micro-small medium enterprises. The higher the compliance rate of these businesses, the higher the contribution efficiency," Mapa said

Source: Philippines News Agency