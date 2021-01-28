Out of the 610 candidates who sat for the Brunei Religious Education Certificate examination, SPUB for the year 1441 Hijrah/2020, 422 candidates have obtained at least the rank of Jayyid or credit in all subjects.

The Examination Division, Department of Islamic Studies, Ministry of Religious Affairs in a press release stated that the results of the Brunei Religious Education Certificate Examination, SPUB for the year 2020 have been released. This year, the results increased 3 point 2 per cent compared to 2019. Result slips can be obtained at their respective schools.

Candidates who have passed and are interested to continue their studies to pre-u level at Hassanal Bolkiah Boys Arabic Secondary School can obtain the registration/admission form from the school starting the 28th of January 2021, at 2:00 in the afternoon. The deadline to return the form is Monday, the 8th of February 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei