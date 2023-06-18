Sportswriter rules blitz chess tourney

National Master Almario Marlon Bernardino Jr. ruled the Fide Master Anton Paolo Del Mundo Blitz Chess Open at Tarrasch Knight Chess Club inside the Guadalupe Commercial Complex in Makati City over the weekend. Bernardino, 45, scored six points on four wins and two draws to win the six-round tournament using five minutes plus two seconds increment time control format. Bernardino defeated Benjie Bercadez (1st round), Rommel Lucion (2nd round), Christian Mendoza (3rd round) and Candidate Master Genghis Imperial (5th round). He drew with NM Nicomedes Alisangco (4th round) and Cedrick Eduardo Lacanlale (6th round). Mendoza finished second with 4.5 points followed by Lucion, Joel Cocjin and Errenz Dennison Calitisin (4.0); Alisangco and Lacanlale (3.5); Imperial, Bercadez, Hernandez Arabejo and Clord Bragais (3.0); Leo Aldrin Caraig (2.5); Noel Jay Estacio and Steve John Dagangon (2.0); and Francisco Carito Sr. (1.0). "I knew that this was a tough tournament. I just tried to play my best," Bernardino said in an interview on Sunday. Bernardino once played for the Rizal Technological University team and also won a tournament in Arlington, Virginia in 2005. The Hataw tabloid contributor and radio commentator covering chess and billiards is currently employed at the Philippine Racing Commission (PHILRACOM).

Source: Philippines News Agency