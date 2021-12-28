Sporting events in Brunei Darussalam have great potential to grow and go further. Hence, 8 local youths are taking this golden opportunity to choose the field of live sports event broadcasting through KLIX MEDIA.

Formed in 2020, KLIX MEDIA broadcasts local sports tournaments, adding value to sports clubs in the country. With advanced technology, the company has managed to conduct live coverage for several local sporting events including the Brunei Futsal League 2021 and the Mindquest Premier Chess League 2021.

With the emergence of this idea, the youths are hoped to take it as an example and continue to take advantage of current technological advances and gain profit that can generate the country's economy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei