​Since holding the helm of the country’s leadership, His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has early on shown strong leadership qualities as a continuity to the leadership of His Majesty’s father. Education, which has always been the country’s priority is one of the main sectors that the monarch gives serious attention to. This is further strengthened by the existence of the Compulsory Education Act which came into force on the 24th of November 2007. The Act requires children aged between 6 to 15 years to go to school, in particular those who are born on or after the 1st of January 2002; are citizens of Brunei Darussalam; and residing in the country.

The National Education System for the 21st Century, or SPN21 was launched in 2009, preparing children to meet the challenges of the 21st century. This is certainly a proof of how much His Majesty cares about the education of the people towards meeting current and future needs.

Other than emphasising the importance of education in order to produce a visionary generation, His Majesty the Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam also gives due attention to the well-being of the students.

As the country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan has proactively continued learning and teaching even in difficult situations. This includes implementing new norms, such as online learning. Despite facing various challenges, the initiatives implemented received a positive response.

With His Majesty’s wise leadership towards the provision of human modules that have higher education and skills, there is no doubt that the education sector will continue to increase human resources that can contribute to the country’s socio-economy and elevate the dignity of the nation as well as making a reality of Wawasan Brunei 2035.

Source: Radio Television Brunei