Spend Time with Family

​There are only 2 days left before the First Term of the school season begins. Despite being busy preparing for school necessities, the weekend is still used by parents and guardians to spend time with their children.

During the Bandarku Ceria Programme on 1st January morning, RTB crew took a closer look and found parents and guardians spending time with their children by doing recreational activities.

Among those attracting the children’s attention in the Bandarku Ceria was the bubble game. Going out and spending time with family is an opportunity to relax the mind before going back to school.

Source: Radio Television Brunei