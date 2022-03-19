The Kampung Sinaut Mosque Takmir Committee held a Special Talk in conjunction with the Isra’ Mi’raj celebration, 18th March night. The event held at the mosque aimed to assimilate and learn on the lessons of Isra’ Mi’raj.

The talk titled ‘Memperingati Peristiwa Isra’ dan Mi’raj Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam’ was delivered by Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Awang Besar, Ra’es of the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB. The talk among others highlighted the religious Standard Operating Procedures related to the context of Isra’ Mi’raj in the health aspect. The talk also underlined the sunnah practices of Rasulullah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei