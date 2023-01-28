A special talk titled 'Integrasi Ilmu dan Akhlak' was held 28th January afternoon, to improve the personality quality of students at the Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA.

At the event, an appointment letter was delivered by Doctor Awang Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of UNISSA to Professor Doctor Haji Abdul Somad who renewed his appointment as a Visiting Professor at the Usuluddin Faculty. Over 500 people attended the talk, physically or virtually.

Source: Radio Television Brunei