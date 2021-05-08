Increasing religious deeds at the end of Ramadhan is among the matters highlighted during the Special Talk, yesterday morning, organised by the Royal Brunei Police Force for its officers and personnel. The function took place at the Police temporary surau in Gadong.

Present was Pengiran Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Mohammad Jefri bin Pengiran Haji Hamid, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force. The Special Talk also touched on the importance of taking lessons and knowledge in improving religious deeds during the month of Ramadhan. In an interview with RTB, the invited speaker said that sharing knowledge includes sunat or commendable practices which can be performed towards seeking ore blessings and rewards from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala.

Source: Radio Television Brunei