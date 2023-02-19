Special Religious Talk in Conjunction with Isra’ Mi’raj Celebration

The event of Isra' Mi'raj is not only to be listened to repeatedly but is also important for Muslims as a guide to constantly renew and strengthen faith. The matter was among touched during the Special Religious Talk in conjunction with Isra' Mi'raj' organised by the Rashidah Sa'adatul Bolkiah Mosque Takmir Committee, Kampong Sungai Akar. The talk took place on 18th February late afternoon, at the mosque.

The Special Religious Talk was delivered by Doctor Haji Mohd Shahrol Azmi bin Haji Abd Muluk, Dean of the Students Affairs Division, Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College. The talk also touched on the culmination of the Isra' Mi'raj event which was the 5 daily prayers were made obligatory for all Muslims. Among those present was Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Patron of the Rashidah Sa'adatul Bolkiah Mosque.

Source: Radio Television Brunei