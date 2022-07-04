The virtual Special Munajat Night for Women held on 2nd July night, was joined by the staff of Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Economy, State Mufti Department and Mosque Muslimah Group.

Among those joining were Permanent Secretaries at the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Finance and Economy. The Munajat Night was highlighted with the mass reading of Sayyidul Istighfar, Surah Yasin and a short talk titled ‘Rezeki Sebenar’ or True Sustenance.

Source: Radio Television Brunei