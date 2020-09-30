​The value of integrity in civil service must be cultivated by all officers and staff regardless of level and position. By practising integrity in daily life especially in carrying out duties and responsibilities, civil service staff together uphold the titah of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in conjunction with this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which stresses that by respecting the law and regulations, the nation and country will remain secure and peaceful. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office in a special message in conjunction with the Civil Service Day during yesterday’s Rampai Pagi explained that respecting the law and regulations starts from the individual, and is a responsibility that needs to be shouldered together so that peace and security can be achieved.

In tackling the effects of COVID-19 and to ensure continuity through vigilance, Yang Berhormat said His Majesty’s Government has taken precautionary measures in curbing the spread of COVID-19 such as the implementation of de-escalation plans which brought about numerous changes in the provision of service to the public. The effect of COVID-19, explained Yang Berhormat, has forced the civil service to create a paradigm shift in implementing reformations and changes in service provision to the public with the use of technology. The Minister said enculturing innovation in the civil service can improve the satisfaction of all stakeholders especially the public. enculturing innovation should be utilised to ensure that the civil service remains dynamic, progressive, relevant, and most importantly achieve the public’s satisfaction as stated in the His Majesty’s titah in conjunction with His Majesty’s 74th birthday on the use of online platform. In His Majesty’s titah, the use of online platform including the use of Artificial Intelligence and the Big Data Analytics has greatly assisted in enhancing innovation and productivity such as the BruHealth application and its importance on teaching, business and governance that are capable of making Bandar Seri Begawan as a Smart City.

Source: Radio Television Brunei