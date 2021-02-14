The Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPSU SB held a special lecture recently in conjunction with the 37th National Day celebration. The lecture titled ‘Bendera Dalam Sirah Rasululah Shalalahu ‘Alaihi Wasalam’ was organised with the cooperation of the Mosque Affairs Department and the Kampung Rataie National Housing Scheme Mosque Takmir Committee, and took place at the Kampung Rataie National Housing Scheme Mosque in Temburong District.

Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Awang Besar, the Ra’es of KUPU SB emphasised on optimisation of appreciation and understanding on the national flag, as well as the history of the national flag itself in Islamic history. A similar lecture was extended to the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Kampung Mentiri yesterday late afternoon after the Fardhu Maghrib prayer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei