Still in conjunction with Brunei Darussalam’s 37th National Day Celebration, a Special Lecture titled ‘Bendera dalam Sirah Rasullullah Shallahu Alaihi Wasallam’ was held last night at Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Kampung Mentiri. The importance of the flag in showing the identity of a country is one of the contents of the Special Lecture.

Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Awang Besar, Raes of Seri Begawan Religious Teachers’ University College, KUPU SB in his lecture touched on the national flag as a symbol of country’s strength, excellence and sovereignty. He also emphasized that obeying the command of the Monarch and the country in together raising the national flag so that the country’s prominence will not be trampled on, abandoned and insulted. The lecture was organised by KUPU SB in collaboration with the Department of Mosque Affairs and the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque Takmir Committee, Kampung Mentiri.

Source: Radio Television Brunei