The Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Mosque Ta’mir Committee held a special forum in conjunction with Maulidur Rasul Celebration at the mosque, 16th October morning.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health. The event was filled with a reading of Al-Quran verses and its interpretation, as well as Forum in the form of a question and answer session on Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam discussed with panel members. Such an event aimed to further glorify the Islamic Major Events and to instil love towards the prophet.

Source: Radio Television Brunei