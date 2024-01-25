Speaker Romualdez Warns Establishments Against Non-Compliance with Discount Laws

MANILA: Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez issued a stern warning on Thursday to establishments that fail to honor mandated discounts for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and solo parents.

According to Philippines News Agency, In a statement, Romualdez emphasized that the House of Representatives would expose and take action against businesses not complying with these laws. He stressed the importance of upholding the privileges granted to these groups and the readiness to initiate legal proceedings against non-compliant entities.

Romualdez praised Starbucks for its recent decision to offer a 40 percent discount to senior citizens, PWDs, and medal of valor awardees, following the coffee chain's acknowledgment of a mistake in its discount policy. He encouraged other businesses to follow this example. The Speaker's comments came in the wake of an inquiry by the House into the implementation of discount laws, prompted by numerous complaints and the identification of over 100 violators, including malls, supermarkets, airlines, and other service providers.

Additionally, Romualdez welcomed San Miguel Corp.'s initiative to offer a 20 percent discount to senior citizens and PWDs on its skyway system and expressways in Metro Manila and Luzon. He urged other expressway operators to match this gesture and called for the release of details on these offers to ensure timely benefits for the eligible population.