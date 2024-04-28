Speaker Romualdez Unveils Comprehensive Health Care Agenda in Tagaytay City

TAGAYTAY CITY - The House of Representatives is set to initiate a significant overhaul of the Philippine health care system, focusing on enhanced services and primary care for all Filipinos. Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez detailed the legislative body's health care strategy during a Spring Brunch and Education Forum with fellow Cornell University alumni on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, a pivotal element of this agenda is the thorough review of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), aimed at boosting the efficiency and scope of the nation’s primary health insurance provider. This initiative is part of a broader effort under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s administration to improve living conditions through collaborative governance.

Romualdez emphasized that the transformation of PhilHealth should reflect the operational standards of health maintenance organizations, enhancing its role as a cornerstone of the Universal Health Care System. He highlighted the recent proactive measures by PhilHealth, such as the increased benefit package for breast cancer treatments to PHP1.4 million and the upcoming provision of free annual mammogram and ultrasound services starting in July.

Further showcasing the administration's commitment to health care, Romualdez cited the establishment of the Philippine Cancer Center in Quezon City. This new facility, to be constructed on a 5,000-square-meter lot within the Philippine Blood Center complex, will feature 20 floors dedicated to various cancer types, integrating diagnosis, treatment, research, and patient support services.

Romualdez also recounted several legislative milestones contributing to health reform, including amendments to the Universal Health Care Act, the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers, and the creation of the Virology Institute of the Philippines. He stressed the House's role in overseeing the implementation of health-related laws, which has led to proposed improvements in benefits for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, including increased monthly discounts on groceries and prime commodities.