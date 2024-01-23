Speaker Romualdez Refutes Bribery Allegations in People’s Initiative Process

MANILA: Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez firmly rejected allegations of bribery and unethical practices in the ongoing People's Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution on Tuesday. He emphasized that such actions, if true, would undermine the very principles of democracy and the voluntary nature of the initiative.

According to Philippines News Agency, the House of Representatives respects the People's Initiative as an independent and citizen-driven process, with its role being limited to facilitating and encouraging democratic participation. He firmly denied any involvement of the House in the signature collection process. "The House does not endorse or sanction direct participation by its members in signature gathering," Romualdez stated, underscoring the need to maintain the process's integrity and independence.

These remarks were made in response to ongoing discussions and allegations surrounding the People's Initiative. There have been claims of payoffs and misrepresentations in the signature campaigns for charter change, including accusations that the House leadership is orchestrating the initiative. Romualdez, however, reiterated that the House is committed to supporting the initiative, viewing it as an essential democratic process that reflects the people's will and provides a means to propose constitutional amendments.

However, Romualdez clarified that the House's role is confined to ensuring that proposals are processed according to legal and constitutional guidelines, thereby preserving the integrity of the Constitution. He also highlighted the importance of reexamining the Constitution's economic provisions to remove barriers to growth, stating this is crucial for the Philippine economy.

Romualdez further mentioned the recent collaboration with the Senate, led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri. This included the filing of Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6 on January 15, aimed at rewriting specific economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. He described this as a reflection of a unified commitment to constitutional reform.