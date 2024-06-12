Speaker Romualdez Emphasizes Freedom as a Responsibility During Philippine Independence Day Celebration

BULACAN — In a powerful speech at the 126th Philippine Independence Day celebration, House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez emphasized that freedom is not just a privilege but a responsibility that must be actively defended. The event, held at Barasoain Church, highlighted the ongoing struggles against poverty, corruption, and injustice as part of the fight for freedom.

According to Philippines News Agency, this year's commemoration serves as both a reflection on the nation's colorful history and an opportunity for unity in building a more progressive and just society. He underscored that the battle for freedom extends beyond historical conquerors to contemporary issues that restrict societal progress. Bulacan Governor Daniel R. Fernando supported Romualdez's views, urging the public to continue the pursuit of "true freedom," which includes freedom from hunger, poverty, cruelty, violence, and ignorance.

This year's Independence Day was themed "Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan." It was organized by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the provincial government of Bulacan, and the city government of Malolos. The day included flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremonies at the monument of Emilio Aguinaldo, with numerous dignitaries in attendance, including Vice Governor Alexis Castro, Brig. Gen. Jose S. Hidalgo Jr., Malolos City Mayor Christian Natividad, Vice Mayor Miguel Alberto Tengco Bautista, Gina Batuhan, and Bishop Dennis Villarojo.