Southern Leyte Town Registers Scorching 53°C Heat Index Amid Variable National Temperatures

Maasin – On Saturday, Maasin in Southern Leyte recorded a heat index of 53 degrees Celsius, marking a significant spike amidst generally lesser extreme temperature readings nationwide over the past five days. This temperature level places the area in the "extreme danger" category, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

According to Philippines News Agency, while Maasin's actual air temperature was 32.6°C on Friday, the heat index — which measures how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored with the actual air temperature — soared to a level considered extremely dangerous. The agency categorizes heat index readings from 42°C to 51°C as "danger" and readings that exceed 52°C as "extreme danger."

This year, the highest heat index recorded was 55°C in Guiuan, Eastern Samar on May 26, coinciding with Typhoon Aghon's impact on Luzon. In contrast, recent readings in Metro Manila ranged between 40°C and 43°C, and Baguio City remained notably cooler at 25°C, below the cautionary range of 27°C to 32°C.

PAGASA also noted that while the El Niño phenomenon has given way to the wet season, residual effects are expected to linger throughout the month in various parts of the Philippines. PAGASA chief Nathaniel Servando, in a previous interview with the Philippine News Agency, forecasted a dry spell in regions such as Bataan, Pangasinan, Tarlac, and Zambales, and likely drought conditions in Apayao and Cagayan.

Additionally, the agency predicts a 69 percent probability that the La Niña climate pattern, characterized by wetter-than-average conditions, could persist into the months of July, August, and September.